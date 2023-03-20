It’s not easy to break away from the shadow of an iconic band, but BTS’ Jimin is doing just that and with absolute style.
His new solo single ‘Set Me Free Pt 2’ from her upcoming album ‘Face’ is a testament to the talented singer carving his own identity with conviction. As soon as he went solo, his new single is also breaking records including becoming the fastest song to top ITunes charts.
But Jimin wasn't always sure about its whopping success and potential. In a recent interview, he spoke about his song was a significant one in his career.
“When this song was made, I felt really attached to it,” said Jimin in an interview with Consequence Of Sound.
“I went to the U.S. myself for the choir recording, and listening to it right next to them was truly amazing. I remember it as a really good memory,” he added.
The new song, which has already caught the imagination of his ardent fan following, follows the themes of determination and overcoming obstacles. It also touches upon how you can harness your energy.
“In the end, I’m the one who has to set myself free,” he added.
Jimin is the latest member who’s emerging after the band’s year-long sabbatical following their decision to branch out solo or enlist for the mandatory South Korean army service.
He also hopes to make his bandmates proud with his latest work.
"I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members," he said. He needn't have worried.