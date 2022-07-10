Britney Spears has slammed the documentaries made on her life, calling them ‘insulting’ and left her feeling ‘bullied’.

The ‘Toxic’ singer lashed out at the series of features in a now deleted Instagram post, calling them out as offensive and insensitive.

A still from 'Framing Britney Spears' Image Credit: FX

Last year, even as Spears battled her father, Jamie Spears, in court over the controversial conservatorship, a series of documentaries based on her life were released in rapid succession, including FX and the New York Times’ film ‘Framing Britney Spears’ and its sequel ‘Controlling Britney Spears’, along with CNN’s ‘Toxic: Britney Spears’ Battle for Freedom’ and the Netflix doc, ‘Britney Vs Spears’.

While some may argue that these films played a part in helping the singer break free from the 13-year conservatorship last November, Spears even questioned their legality.

“I’ve never felt more bullied in my life in this country it’s insane … and come on seriously is it honestly legal to do that many documentaries about someone without their blessing at all??,” she questioned in the post.

'Britney vs Spears' Image Credit: Netflix

The singer name dropped several Hollywood A-listers while continuing: “Seriously though, think about it … I’ve never seen that many documentaries done on a person … Will Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez. Not one person on the face of this earth would people — a network, TV production or anyone for that matter — dig up that much negative footage and do hour specials claiming its “HELPING ME.” REALLY ???”

Spears further added: “It was the most insulting thing I ever saw in my life and every person I have spoken to has said it’s why the conservatorship ended … REALLY ??? That’s the saddest thing i ever saw in my life … so people not only get away with what they did to me, not even coming close to sharing what they really did to me, but they can expose me on such an embarrassing tone claiming its to “Help me” …. [sic)].”

The 40-year-old singer added that it was her testimony in court that convinced the judge to lift the conservatorship and not the “bad footage” in the films.

She continued: “I’m not sure why people think it’s legal to completely humiliate me.

“It would never happen to Will Smith, Halle Barry, or Jane Doe. I just want to know how are all these people saying it helped me when I feel by with just my mouth and my WORD and what I said in my testimony to the judge !! THAT said it all … that would be ENOUGH. But not in America !!

“Every person jumps on board with these heartbreaking documentaries and forget the 13 years in my conservatorship … making up for some of my past they literally have no remorse at all.”

Britney Spears got married to her longtime partner Sam Asghari on June 9 Image Credit: twitter.com/britneyspears

She ended her rant saying: “America … this nation has been one thing and one thing only to me — a bully [sic)].”