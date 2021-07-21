Blink-182 bassist and singer Mark Hoppus has shared positive news about his battle with cancer, saying he’s going to keep fighting.
“Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news,” the rocker posted on Twitter on July 19. “I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.”
Hoppus, 49, announced in June that he had cancer and had been getting treatment for it.
“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” he wrote at the time. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.”
At the time he hadn’t specified what type of cancer it was, but in a later Twitch stream Hoppus told viewers it was lymphoma.
“My cancer’s not bone-related. It’s blood-related,” Hoppus said. “My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A.”
The rocker has been posting updates about his journey on social media, including a picture of himself bald from his chemo.
Blink-182 was founded in 1991 by Hoppus, guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor. In 1998, drummer Travis Barker replaced Raynor, while DeLonge quit the band in 2005. The popular group is known for songs such as ‘All The Small Things’, ‘What’s My Age Again?’ and ‘Feeling This’.