Mick Jagger sings in court to prove his innocence

1988

Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger sang in a Federal Court in New York to prove that he had not plagiarised a reggae song, ‘Just Another Night’, as claimed by Jamaican reggae artist Patrick Alley.

The song was the first single from his debut album ‘She’s the Boss’ in 1985 and reached the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top Rock Tracks.

Alley filed a $7 million claim in profits from the track but would lose the case after a week’s deliberation by the judge and six-member jury.

Drummer Sly Dunbar also helped Jagger’s defense when he played drums to the court to show how the beats were different in the two songs.

Stevie Nicks helped Blondie score their biggest hit ever

1980

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks helped American rock band Blondie, co-founded by singer Debbie Harry, score their biggest-ever hit with ‘Call Me’, a song that topped the UK and US charts and featured in the Richard Gere movie, ‘American Gigolo’.

Originally, producer Giorgio Moroder, who wrote the song, invited Nicks to perform it for the movie soundtrack but she declined.

Harry, who co-wrote the song with Moroder, made history when she became the first woman in British chart history to score three No.1 hits.

In addition to ‘American Gigolo’, ‘Call Me’ has been used in several films including ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ (2017) ‘For the Love of Money’ (2012) ‘Zoolander’ (2001) ‘Bride of Chucky’ (1998) and ‘Partners’ (1982).

Practice makes perfect for Dusty Springfield

1966

Dusty Springfield showed just why she was regarded as a perfectionist when she required 47 takes before she was satisfied with her performance on the No.1 hit single ‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me’.

Originally, the song was a Italian song composed by Pino Donnagio and was also recorded by the legendary Elvis Presley (1971 #9), Maureen McGovern (1991) and pop act Guys And Dolls (1976 #5).

Born This Day, That Year in Music History

Giorgio Moroder: Pioneer of Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

1940

Iconic Italian singer, songwriter, DJ and record producer Giorgio Moroder, who worked with some of the biggest stars including Blondie, Donna Summer, David Bowie, Kylie Minogue and Janet Jackson, was born today.

Dubbed the ‘Father of Disco’ he had a big influence on a myriad of music genres including Hi-NRG (high energy electronic dance music (EDM), Italo disco, new wave, house and techno.

He scored a hit in 1979 with the single ‘Chase’ from the cult film ‘Midnight Express’, which won him an Academy Award for Best Original Score and a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score.

Moroder also imposed film soundtracks and scores for several movies like ‘American Gigolo’, ‘Superman III’, ‘Scarface’ and ‘The Never-ending Story’,