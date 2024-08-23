On August 22, DJ Alan Walker decided to fly all the way to Hanoi, Vietnam, to defend his name and honour, by buying a bicycle for the homeowner whose bike was stolen by a thief, referred to as, ‘Rouge Walker’.

The DJ, 26, shared a video on his Instagram account to his 9.9 million followers. He talks about why he landed in Hanoi, Vietnam, and even shows a clip of the CCTV footage of the homeowner’s bike being stolen.

“The reason I feel partially responsible is because the 'Rouge Walker', was wearing my merchandise,” Alan Walker said in the beginning of the video.

The DJ then tracked down the homeowner whose bike was stolen and decided to buy a bike for him. As protection, Alan Walker even buys a lock and key set for the bike, so the owner doesn’t lose it again.

In the video, Alan Walker hands the lock and key to the owner along with the bike, prompting the Hanoi resident to say, “No one will steal my bike.” He also constantly thanked the DJ.

The video went viral, with over 600,000 views and comments from netizens who praised the DJ. One comment read, “Not all heroes wear capes, sometimes he wears a hoodie and a mask.”