Grammy winning singer Adele made a rare public appearance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Phoenix, Arizona on July 17.
Her sleek hair and classy black outfit topped with a Vivienne Westwood coat got fans praising the ‘Rolling in the Deep’ hitmaker. “ADELE SERVING FACE, HAIR & LOOK!” one person tweeted in all caps.
Now, her appearance at the game is making headlines because of who she was seated next to.
Adele enjoyed the game with sports agent Rich Paul, who represents LeBron James, and this has sparked dating rumours.
Their pairing seemed to be confirmed by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who said Paul brought “his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron.”
“Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. LeBron is watching the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together,” said Windhorst, according to People.
Neither Adele, 33, nor Paul, 39, have made any mention that they’re dating. The singer was last week linked to rapper Skepta, so these dating rumours that are swirling might just be rumours.
Adele has kept a mostly low profile after her divorce from husband Simon Konecki in March. Adele and Konecki first announced their separation in April 2019 after more than seven years together. They share an eight-year-old son named Angelo.