Bollywood romances often grab headlines, especially when the celebrities in question are two of the most sought after in the film industry. In the case of the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif rumoured affair, the story draws more eyeballs considering neither celebrity has confirmed nor denied the news openly.
Their love story is perhaps one of the worst kept secrets in Bollywood with the stars often seen together at parties, weddings and outside each other’s homes, but no one has ever confirmed the story. That is until now.
Anil Kapoor’s son Harshvardhan Kapoor decided to take it upon himself to let the cat out the bag by addressing their alleged affair on TV. The younger star, who was last seen on screen in ‘AK vs AK’ in 2020, spilled the tea during an interview with Zoom TV. During a chat with Zoom, Harshvardhan was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? The actor promptly replied: “Vicky and Katrina are together, that’s true,” but quickly added: “Am I going to get in trouble for it?”
Whether or not he lands in hot soup with the two stars in question, Harshvardhan’s statement only further cements what fans and industry insiders have known for a while. The Bollywood couple sparked dating rumours last October when they were spotted attending several of the celebrity-led Diwali parties together. Both celebrities denied they were a couple at the time.
In an interview with Indian daily Mid-Day in 2019, Kaushal was asked whether he was in fact dating Kaif. The ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ actor revealed he simply wasn’t comfortable opening up about his personal life. While he did not say anything about Kaif specifically, he responded cryptically about dating.
“There are no cons to dating. It’s a beautiful feeling,” said Kaushal in the same interview.
The duo were even spotted together at an awards nights in 2019. Photographers have also spotted Kaushal visiting Kaif’s home on several occasions. “I understand that the paps are doing their job. I also understand that people have an interest in our personal lives, by the virtue of us being public figures. That’s fair. But it’s completely up to me if I wish to share. I am not comfortable opening up my personal life for discussion. It’s important to me that I guard the good things,” Kaushal said in the Mid-day interview.
After the pandemic hit, both Kaushal and Kaif also tested positive for the coronavirus one day apart.
Kaif was earlier in a highly publicised romance with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Kaushal had also broken up with girlfriend Harleen Sethi.
On the work front, Kaif has her film ‘Sooryavanshi’ waiting to release post pandemic, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, with appearances by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The Rohit Shetty-directed film is part of the cop universe created by the director.
Meanwhile, Kaushal will be seen in Karan Johar’s period drama ‘Takht’, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Kaushal is also readying for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udam Singh’, while signing on for 'The Immortal Ashwathama'.
