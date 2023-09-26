Model Kate Moss has revealed that part of her new lifestyle involves “moonbathing,” in which she lies under the night sky to absorb lunar energy.

Kate said she has also experimented with waking at 4am, and grows her own vegetables after moving out of London to west Oxfordshire, where she added her day starts with transcendental meditation, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She told the ‘Sunday Times’ about using crystals throughout her day and how she “charges” them before us, “I put all my crystals on a tray and put them outside in a garden, just cleaning the crystal, charging the crystals.”

She also confessed she still smokes “occasionally.”

The former hard-living supermodel, who will celebrate her 50th birthday in January, joked she refuses to acknowledge her age and has held onto the vice despite recently reinventing herself as a wellness guru.

She said, “I still smoke occasionally. I’ve heard that when you stop, you can really tell (by your skin). But I haven’t stopped... yet.”

Kate recently launched her new Cosmoss wellness brand and said she also goes wild swimming in her new home — “in a secret place, in the middle of lots of fields” where only villagers are allowed.

She said about being in “denial” about her upcoming 50th birthday on January 16, “I’m not turning 50. No. I’m not thinking about it. I do not feel 50.” Kate also said “no comment” when asked whether she has undergone any “tweakments” such as filler or Botox to prevent the appearance of aging. She, however, hinted she hadn’t had any work done, she said, “Au naturel. Next.”

Kate said she now cuts off any partying she does indulge in at midnight— but admitted she sometimes still gets “Fomo.”

She added, “I’m not really into it. I do get Fomo (fear of missing out) sometimes, like, ‘Oh I wish I’d gone to that or was hanging out with everybody.’ “

“When I do go out I leave at midnight — that’s my cut-off. I’ve seen everyone, everyone’s talked sense. After that, people start repeating themselves. So then I go home.”