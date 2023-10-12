BTS member Kim Namjoon (RM) is missing performing with his K-pop group. During a recent live interaction on the online K-pop fan community, Weverse, when a fan mentioned that they miss Bangtan, the 29-year-old singer said: “I do too”.

“I do too, I miss… you know what, when I get really… when I felt devastated and so tired of all those stuff like last year… in April or May. I always wanted at that time to just stop everything and take a break. But, you know life is strange I already really miss all of those things, the team and when we work together… just… you know.”

RM also hinted at his solo projects adding: “I am actually getting ready for something new and I am watching all those solo stuff like everyone. But you know sometimes I just feel really sad that right now we can't be just in one team right now, just one movement.”

BTS fans stormed social media with clips from his video.

When asked whether he has a girlfriend, he clarified his relationship status and even jokingly asked for some help.

“I really want to, but I have none right now. Can you introduce me to one?”, he said.

The artist also showed off his freshly dyed hair, which fans said suited him.

The singer was seen partying with his bandmate Taehyung (V) recently, and a clip of the two grooving together went viral on social media this week.