K-pop boyband SHINee's member Key (Kim Ki-bum) just released his new mini-album 'Good & Great'. Fans of the K-pop idol are ecstatic for the 31-year-old artist’s comeback.

According to the K-pop group’s agency, SM Entertainment it was released in its entirety on various music sites on September 11.

The album includes the title song 'Good & Great', 'Can't Say Goodbye', 'Intoxicating', and 'Live Without You'.

“It is expected to receive a warm response from music fans as it contains a total of six songs of various genres, including 'CoolAs' and 'Mirror, Mirror',” SM Entertainment said in a release.

The music video for the title song 'Good & Great' can also be seen simultaneously through SMTOWN’s YouTube channel.

The fun music video shows Key as the ‘employee of the month’.

“The title song 'Good & Great' is a pop dance song centered around a rhythmic piano. …This music video presents the story of Key, an office worker escaping from an office where a bug appears, through witty production and a stylish video. It also gives the fun of watching and listening to a new song with a unique charm, helping office workers overcome 'Monday sickness',” the release added.

In addition, Key will be broadcasting the newly released title song live in a radio format, which will be broadcast on radio in South Korea, and through various social media channels of the band, such as SHINee’s YouTube channel, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and Idol Plus.

SHINee arrived on the music scene as a quintet consisting of Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho and Taemin on May 25, 2008, with the Extended Play album ‘Replay’.

Its first full-length album, ‘The SHINee World’ hit shelves only three months after the group's debut. Fronted by the lead track, ‘Love Like Oxygen’, the album won Newcomer Album of the Year at the 23rd Golden Disc Awards, a major music awards ceremony in Korea. Since then, the group has rolled out a string of hits including, ‘Ring Ding Dong’ (2009).

Famed for its repetitive refrain, ‘Ring Ding Dong’ took multiple music streaming charts by storm at home and abroad.