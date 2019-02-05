Neeson expounded on this story to anchor Robin Roberts during an appearance Tuesday on “Good Morning America,” a stop on his press tour for his latest film, “Cold Pursuit.” “After that there were some nights I went out deliberately into black areas in the city looking to be set upon so that I could unleash physical violence,” he said. “And I did it for, I’d say, maybe four or five times until I caught myself on, and it really shocked me, this primal urge I had. It shocked me, and it hurt me. I did seek help.”