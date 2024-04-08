As per People, videos from the gig circulated online in which Drake can be seen saying, “I’m going to get you a good lawyer, and we’re gonna pay for your divorce tonight,”

He added, “You gon’ be single and ready to mingle ... While you’re at it, you need to find you somebody to take you out on a date, too. I’ll pay for the date, too, don’t worry about it.”

This is not the first time that Drake has done something special for his fans. In March, he paused a show in Kansas City, Missouri, to pledge to pay off the mortgage of a fan’s late mother.

In a video shared on X, Drake was handed a note from a person in the front row of his concert. After opening it up, Drake asked, “This is it?”

“You said, ‘[Pay] off my mom’s house, rest in peace.’ Your mom passed away? Alright. And you owe ... Oh, this is the outstanding balance right here,” he said into his microphone while interacting with the fan. “This is a lot of money right here.”

“But you know what, I’m gonna pay off your momma’s house for you,” Drake promised as the audience cheered.

He later revealed onstage that the fan was asking him to donate “160 bands” — $160,000 — to the cause, but the multimillionaire was already set on his promise.

“Imma pay out of my pocket. That’s gonna come from me. Rest in peace to your momma,” Drake said during the show.

During another tour stop in his hometown of Toronto in October, Drake gave away a Mercedes-Benz G-Class car to an unsuspecting concertgoer at the Scotiabank Arena, People reported.

Rather than personally selecting a fan in the audience to go home with the luxury prize, he picked someone at random, according to footage captured by audience members.

“So, this is what I’m going to do: I’m going to pick the winning ticket out of this drum right here,” the hitmaker said, as members of his crew brought a raffle drum up to the stage. “I want everybody to be super quiet. I want to hear the winner scream.”