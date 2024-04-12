The K-pop community is mourning the sudden death of South Korean singer-songwriter, Park Bo-ram, last night. Her entertainment agency, Xanadu Entertainment, released an official statement today, confirming the 30-year-old singer’s demise.

Police are currently investigating the cause of death, which remains unknown.

"All of our fellow artists and employees at Xanadu Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking to deliver sudden news to fans who support Park Bo-ram,” the agency announced.

Xanadu Entertainment added that funeral procedures will be held after consulting her family and urged the public to refrain from making speculative reports.

The police said an autopsy will be held Saturday, April 13, to determine the cause of death, South Korean media, Korea JoongAng Daily reported on their website.

Bo-ram gained recognition at the age of 17, after becoming a breakout star on a television music competition show ‘Superstar K2’ in 2010. She made her official debut with the song ‘Beautiful’ in 2014.

According to Billboard.com, the song featuring popular rapper Zico ranked second on Korea’s local Gaon singles chart and won her an Artist of the Year honour for the chart’s top song of August at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards.

The track and music video were notably semi-autobiographical in detailing Park’s efforts to become “beautiful”, including exercising and extreme dieting to lose nearly 70 pounds reportedly ahead of her debut.

Bo-ram then gained fame after singing the Original Soundtrack (OST) for the popular 2015 K-drama Reply 1988. She also sang some OSTs for other popular dramas such as ‘Prison Playbook’.