Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s first state classics radio hit the airwaves on Wednesday, marking the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Launched by the Saudi Broadcasting Authority, the Khuzama Radio serves as a new platform for Saudi and Gulf songs and introduces young talent to the audience.

The radio is set to broadcast more than 250 songs a day featuring classics and concerts.

CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority Mohammad Al Harthi said the radio will boost the content of the Saudi music by producing new songs and rejuvenating folklores.

“The Khuzama Radio will participate in broadcasting live and covering local artistic events through partnerships with relevant sectors,” he added.

Khuzama Radio is transmitted round the clock via frequencies FM 101.5 in Riyadh; 95.3 in Jeddah.Its transmission is also available online.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to boost its entertainment industry, staging a string of concerts, cinema, theatrical shows and competitions that have drawn large audiences from inside and outside the kingdom.

Later this year, the Saudi capital Riyadh will host the Music Cities Convention and Awards, the first of its kind to be held in the Middle East, according to the Saudi Music Commission.

The event aims to boost the music sector in the kingdom and provide talent exposure to local, regional and international audiences.

Scheduled for November 14-16, 2024, the conference will feature a variety of topics related to the music industry engaging more than 100 experts from around the world.

The Music Cities Convention and Awards will include a series of activities designed to enrich the music sector.