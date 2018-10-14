Hollywood actor Will Smith on Sunday chose an unlikely prop and a cheeky attitude to announce his arrival in Dubai on Sunday.

The Aladdin star posted a picture of himself seated on a toilet seat looking over the splendid sight of skyscrapers to update his fans about his UAE sojourn.

“This is the Highest Toilet ON EARTH!! Burj Khalifa, Dubai. 154th Floor. Sittin’ on top of the world! (The Joke was too Easy:-),” Smith posted on Instagram.

Smith is no stranger to Dubai and has expressed his love for this city more than once. Smith, who was in the UAE for the red carpet screening of his action film Suicide Squad in 2017, said that he identified with this city and its vibe.

“It really flows with who I am. You never know why a city speaks to you… It’s just the energy of progress, the people, the design, the ideas. Everything has to be the best in the world and I love that energy,” Smith was quoted in reports at that time. There are videos of the actor doing touristy activities including sky diving in Dubai.

But it isn’t just the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, and its toilets that have impressed this award-winning actor.

Smith, who was recently in India, also posted pictures of his exploits there.

Videos of him at the Taj Mahal in Agra, and him busting a few moves on the set of upcoming Bollywood film Student Of The Year 2 with actor Tiger Shroff have been doing the rounds.

“Lots of people don’t know this... but the Taj Mahal is a mausoleum built for a single person. Emperor Shah Jahan, so distraught over the death of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, preserved her body for 22 years while he built the Taj Mahal as her final resting place,” he posted.

He was also enamoured by the tuk tuks (auto-rickshaws) in Mumbai.

“Think I’m about to Launch a Tuk Tuk Company in LA! Mumbai has short trip transportation figured OUT!” said Smith.

He also visited the pilgrim favourite Haridwar and performed rituals at a local temple to offset bad luck.