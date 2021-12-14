“The world as we know it is coming undone. Grindlewald is pulling it apart with hate,” sayd Jude Law’s Dumbledore in the first trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’. “If we are to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me.”
It seems like Dumbledore has gotten himself into a pickle again in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ as he gets ready to take on the threat of Gellert Grindlewald, now played by Mads Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp after he was entrenched in personal controversy.
The two-and-a-half-minute trailer places a lot of the action at Hogwarts and sees our intrepid Hufflepuff hero Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) put together a motley crew, including his brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), for some kind of magical heist.
The trailer also features new beasts (a scene involcing a ‘crab dance’ is not to be missed), some Muggle comedy, a welcome look at a snowy Hogsmeade where we also meet Aberfoth Dumbledore (played by a Richard Coyle).
And if we’re talking Dumbledore’s brothers, we can’t ignore Credence Barebone (aka Aurelius Dumbledore), whom we see squaring up to duel his more famous brother.
David Yates is back in the director’s chair after helming ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016) and ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018). ‘Harry Potter’ creator JK Rowling and Steve Kloves penned the script, based on a screenplay by Rowling. After ‘Secrets of Dumbledore’, two more films are in the pipeline for the franchise.
‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ is set to debut in theatres globally on April 15, 2022.