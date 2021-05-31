Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox Image Credit: instagram.com/courteneycoxofficial/

This is one dance battle we couldn’t have seen coming. ‘Friends’ actress Courteney Cox has bonded with singer Ed Sheeran through an iconic dance from the series.

Cox and Sheeran recreated the brother-sister dance hilariously performed by Cox’s character Monica and her brother Ross (played by David Schwimmer) in the season 6 episode ‘The One with the Routine’.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend…” Cox wrote on Instagram along with the video.

The actress and ‘Perfect’ singer have been friends for many years; he apparently introduced Cox to her current boyfriend Johnny McDaid back in 2013.

Sheeran also posted the clip to his own Instagram, writing: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend,” with the hashtags, #TheRoutine, #IKnow, #Friends4eva and #ObviouslyBetterThanRoss.

Cox and the rest of her ‘Friends’ cast members recently appeared on a reunion special that got fans all over the world nostalgic as they revisited their old sets and reminisced about their epic run from 1994 to 2004.

Earlier, the reunion special’s director Ben Winston was asked in The Hollywood Reporter podcast why the dance wasn’t part of the show — something many fans would have loved to see.