‘The Lost Boys’ have been found once again and you have Warner Bros. to thank for it.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is gearing up for a reimagined take on the 1980s teen vampire classic.
Noah Jupe (‘A Quiet Place’) and Jaeden Martell (‘It’) have been cast in the project.
Andy McKinnon, who is already working on Warner Bros. and DC’s ‘Static Shock’ project, will write the new ‘Lost Boys’, with Jonathan Entwistle (‘The End of the [Expletive] World’ on board to direct.
The original ‘Lost Boys’ was released in 1987 and followed the two Emerson brothers who move to a California beach town that, the pair soon discovers, is being terrorised by a stylish vampire biker gang.
The horror-comedy — that set a new standard for telling vampire stories, casting them in a young and sexy light — was directed by Joel Schumacher and featured an ensemble cast that included: Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Alex Winter, plus Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. The adults in the movie were played by Dianne Wiest, Barnard Hughes and Edward Herrmann.