‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, the second Marvel series to drop on Disney+, is the most watched series premiere ever for the streaming service during its opening weekend, Marvel has reported.
The show is also the most watched title overall for the same time period on a global basis, including in Disney+ Hotstar markets. No viewership numbers were provided, however.
Disney+ did not provide any degree of viewers for ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ specifically in regards to ‘WandaVision‘s’ weekend premiere or ‘The Mandalorian‘s’ season 1 or 2’s weekend premieres. The streaming service only mentioned that ‘Falcon’, ‘WandaVision’ and season 2 of ‘Mandalorian’ are the streaming service’s top three most watched weekend premieres.
‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier in a post 'Avengers: Endgame' world after The Blip.
The next Marvel series to drop on Disney+ will be ‘Loki’ on June 11.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ is available to stream on OSN in the UAE, with new episodes dropping every Friday.