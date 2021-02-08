The Super Bowl brought game for Marvel fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting the trailer of the new Disney+ series, ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’.
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their roles as Sam Wilson (the Falcon) and Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier), bringing plenty of action to the two-minute trailer, which picks up after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, much like its sibling, ‘WandaVision’.
After beating Thanos, saving humanity and watching Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) hand over his shield to Sam to carry on the mantle, the six-episode series has reportedly cost Marvel $25 million per episode.
The buddy-cop routine is heaped out in spades as Sam and Bucky bicker away in the trailer, while battling bad guys in the process. The trailer opens with the heroes facing each other during an interrogation, which largely resembles couples therapy. Sam and Bucky have their work cut out, with each other, and taking on Baron Helmut Zemo, a Sokovian colonel who is played by Daniel Bruhl, reprising the role from ‘Captain America: Civil War’.
Bruhl isn’t the only face known to fans of Avengers. Emily VanCamp is also see reprising her ‘Civil War’ role as Agent Sharon Carter. Don Cheadle will also be make an appearance in the series as Rhodey/War Machine.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ drops on March 19, 2021 on Disney+. A UAE release date is not yet confirmed.