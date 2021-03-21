1 of 10
Bollywood has had a busy weekend with Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan stunning on the runway for Lakme Fashion Week, while Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan sending summer vibes. But first, the #RippedJeansTwitter trend was all the buzz this weekend, which stemmed from a comment by the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s who spoke about women setting a bad example in society by wearing ripped jeans.
Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap used her Instagram to share a powerful message in response with a picture of herself from when she was undergoing treatment for cancer in 2018. In the image, Kashyap is seen sporting a bikini, while showing her bald head that resulted from chemotherapy. “At least not wearing ripped jeans,” was the caption posted by Kashyap. Her post got a big shout-out from actress Bhumi Pednekar, producer Ekta Kapoor and Huma Qureshi.
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also weighed in, tweeting: “If you want to wear ripped jeans make sure coolness quotient is of this magnitude as in these pics, so that it looks like your style not your state a homeless beggar who hasn’t got allowance from parents this month, most young people look like that these days #RippedJeansTwitter” She completed the post with several images of herself in ripped jeans.
Alia Bhatt beat the Saturday blues with a throwback picture from what appeared to be a snapshot of her recent holiday in the Maldives with her gal pals. The underwater image saw Bhatt resemble a mermaid, according to her fans. The ‘Raazi’ star captioned the underwater image as: “It was the best day.” In the photo, Bhatt is sporting a yellow and blue bikini, while swimming. On the work front, Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy drama ‘Brahmastra’, alongside her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawali’, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Darlings’.
Newly married Varun Dhawan, who is in the midst of shooting ‘Bhediya’ in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, shared a boat ride with his wife Natasha Dalal on Saturday. Ensuring that his fans knew he was “Not on a honeymoon”, the ‘Coolie No. 1’ actor was seen spending some quality time with his wife Natasha Dalal while enjoying a boat ride.
The couple got hitched on January 24, this year in a private affair that took place at The Mansion House, an exotic beach resort, in Alibaug. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan will be next seen in ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, alongside Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.
Priyanka Chopra spent her weekend channelling her Caribbean holiday with Nick Jonas. The actress posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen soaking in the sun on a beach. Jonas can be seen working on something in the backdrop. “Dreaming of a boat on an island... with my guy.. @nickjonas,” Chopra Jonas captioned the image.
The star had her own recent sit down with Oprah Winfrey for her new talk show ‘Super Soul’. While the two ladies were in London and sunny Hawaii, respectively, the interview did drop some unheard stories by Chopra Jonas. Speaking about her husband on the show, the actress said her mum, Madhu Chopra, manifested him for her. “I did really judge the book by its cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting me. I was 35 and I want to get married and I want to have kids. He is in his 20s... I don’t know if that’s something he would want to do…. Nothing surprised me more than you know him.. Such a true partnership he offers me everything that we do together, that I truly believe that my mom manifested him.”
While Chopra Jonas was in a mood for a holiday, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan were head turners on the fourth day of the digital Lakme Fashion Week 2021 fashion extravaganza as they walked the ramp as a showstopper couple for Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra.
While Advani wore a silver, heavily embellished lehenga, Aaryan wore for a black shervani suit for the show that featured Malhotra’s new collection, Nooraniyat that was launched by Sara Ali Khan.
