Marvel star is upping his game in the new series out now in the UAE

Anthony Mackie as Falcon Image Credit: Supplied

Anthony Mackie is riding the wave of his new MCU series ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, but he’s already set his sights on other shows he’d like his character to appear in.

During ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s’ global press conference, Mackie was asked if there was anyone from MCU’s Phase 4 that he’d like to see team up with his character Sam Wilson/Falcon. Mackie then asked Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige if he could “spend some time in Blade world”.

Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Image Credit: Marvel Studios

“I remember, they were shooting ‘Spider-Man’ in Harlem on 121st Street, and there was this restaurant,” Mackie shared. “I was sitting outside having lunch with my friend who was the manager and they were shooting Spider-Man. I was a huge Tobey Maguire fan and I love Tobey Maguire,” he added. “I saw [Joy Bryant] and she had one line, and she said, ‘It’s Spider-Man.’ I got on the phone with my agent and said, ‘Dammit, I better have one line in one of these movies.’ Kevin, I want to be the [Joy Bryant] of ‘She-Hulk’ or ‘Blade’! I’ll wear prosthetics.”

Mahershala Ali is all set to star as the half-vampire/vampire hunter in the ‘Blade’ remake.

Mahershala Ali Image Credit: AFP

Blade made his film debut in 1998’s ‘Blade’ — the first Marvel film ever to hit theatres. Wesley Snipes portrayed the iconiccharacter and the film’s critical and commercial success spawned two sequels — ‘Blade II’ and ‘Blade Trinity’.