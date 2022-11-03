'Inspector koo' actress Lee Young-ae has offered to help repatriate the body of a victim who died in the Itaewon crush tragedy.
Soompi news portal quoted the Korea Welfare Foundation for the Disabled as saying that Lee wanted to help get Juliana Park, a 25-year-old from Russia who had been living in Korea, back home. Park was one of 26 foreigners killed on the disaster that occurred in Itaewon during Halloween celebrations.
Park’s father has been unable to collect the $5,000 needed for the transportation fees.
“I wish to help Mr Park and his family who are unable to return to their home country due to financial difficulties,” Lee said through the foundation. The ‘ Joint Security Area’ actress is the head of the advisory committee on culture and the arts for the Korea Welfare Foundation for the Disabled.
Recently, the star’s agency reportedly confirmed the news that she was offered a lead role in an upcoming series called ‘Maestra’, which is about a woman orchestra conductor.
South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologised on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to the Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The disaster - which left at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured _ was concentrated in a narrow downhill alley in Itaewon.