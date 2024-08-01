US rapper Snoop Dogg entertained the crowds at a sizzling beach volleyball stadium on Wednesday, dancing along with fans after he turned up to support the US women's team.

The rapper arrived at the iconic venue in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower by a side entrance, surrounded by a team of security - but once in the stands he wasn't shy about showing off his moves.

Posing for photos with a few delighted fans, he shook his hands in the air to a pumped-up crowd that included US supporters dressed as cowboys.

Wearing a T-shirt that read "USA", the rapper sheltered from the sun under an umbrella and clutched an electric pocket fan as temperatures soared into the early 30s, at a stadium with zero shade.

The US players - Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng - waved at him and pointed in his direction as they warmed up on the sand before the game.

The US rapper was on his feet cheering and clapping as Hughes and Cheng fought a tight battle against France, joining spectators in the sport's popular "monster block" chant which makes the temporary stadium shake.

After the US stormed to victory in two sets, the players danced back from the court and thumped their chests in Snoop Dogg's direction.

In return he stood and waved a large US flag in both hands.

Speaking to US channel NBC, he had some advice for the US players: "Do what y'all do," he said. "Bring home the gold."

Hughes and Cheng - both making their Olympics debut at the Paris Games - managed to triumph in a tight match against Clemence Vieira and Aline Chamereau, with the second set finishing 23-21.

Wednesday's searing heat marked a sharp contrast to the first day of competition, when relentless driving rain deluged the venue.

The US rapper has also been spotted watching the men's street skateboarding and the artistic gymnastics women's qualification, after he was a torch-bearer in the opening ceremony.

Another US rapper, Flavor Flav, has also been spotted as an enthusiastic follower of Team USA.