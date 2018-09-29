Pop star Rihanna has landed in Dubai for a masterclass with her brand Fenty Beauty, featuring make-up artists Priscilla Ono and Hector Espinal. The workshop-style event at Armani Hotel, whose full proceeds will go to the UAE charity Dubai Cares, will give attendees exclusive behind-the-scenes tips and tricks.

Hey, #Rihanna, Dubai is ready! The first ever #FentyBeauty talk is about to begin, and it’s looking like an intimate affair. pic.twitter.com/r9fshGFMgE — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) September 29, 2018

“It’s my first time!” Rihanna said to cheering fans, tickets for which ranged from Dh1,000 to Dh7,500, and asked them to take it easy on her at the first ever #FentyBeautyTalk in Dubai.

“It’s my first time!” #Rihanna asks fans to take it easy on her at the first ever #FentyBeautyTalk in Dubai. @Rihanna pic.twitter.com/v3NxEhnAWr — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) September 29, 2018

Rihanna caused a worldwide frenzy when she launched her brand, Fenty Beauty, and 40 shades of foundation for different skin tones last year.

The pop star’s products flew off the shelves and stores were scrambling to restock within weeks. Fenty became an overnight beacon for inclusivity in the industry.

“It’s the first time that Rihanna will be doing this, and it’s the first time that all three of us are going to be in the same room, creating magic,” Espinal told Gulf News tabloid! before the event.

“Everything else is a major surprise. It’s going to be amazing and definitely historical, not only for the brand, but for us as make-up artists and also for Dubai.”

Rihanna announces brand new #STUNNA lip: a black shade called Uninvited, just in time for Halloween. She’s premiering it right now for the first time in #Dubai. #FentyBeautyTalk — tabloid! (@GulfNewsTabloid) September 29, 2018