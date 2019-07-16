The Lion King Image Credit: Disney

With ‘The Lion King’ live-action remake releasing across UAE cinemas on July 18, the polarised early reviews raise the question: does the world really need live-action remakes?

Disney has churned out a number of live-action features from its ever-producing film factory, going as far back as ‘The Jungle Book’, which released in 1994 and was a remake of the 1967 animated film. The success led to the ‘101 Dalmations’ series, followed by ‘Alice in Wonderland’, ‘Maleficent’, ‘Cinderella’ and so on.

‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Dumbo’ and ‘Aladdin’ have been the most recent releases, with the latter breaking UAE box office records as Disney’s second biggest money spinner in the Middle East, after ‘Avengers: Endgame’.