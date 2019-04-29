The ‘Money: Master the Game’ author will headline a public seminar later this year

Tony Robbins Image Credit: Supplied

American author and motivational speaker Tony Robbins will host his first public talk in Dubai on September 3 at the newly constructed Coca-Cola Arena.

The global celebrity will be there along with guest speakers, details of which have yet to be revealed.

The ‘Achieving the Unimaginable’ show “is designed to help you unlock and unleash the forces inside that can help you break through any limit and create the quality of life you desire”, according to a statement. It further adds that the session aims to send people home “with valuable tips and successful life strategies.”

Robbins, who is the author of six bestselling books, including ‘Money: Master the Game’ and ‘Unshakeable’, creates personal and professional development programmes that have been viewed across the globe through his live seminars.

The event is taking place with the support of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).