20 film festivals from around the world including Berlin, Cannes and Toronto join forces

Global Film Festival Image Credit: AP

Major film festivals have partnered up with YouTube for ‘We Are One: A Global Film Festival’, which kicks off on May 29, as organised by Tribeca Enterprises.

The 10-day digital festival will showcase programming from 20 prestigious festivals around the globe, including Berlin International Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

The event will be free to watch on a dedicated WeAreOne YouTube channel.

Other festivals that helped curate the event include Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organisation (WHO), as well as local relief partners in each region.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal.