It’s the case of another day, another new face in the Kardashian clan and this time it involves controversy child Khloe.

The reality star unveiled a new look (read face), which revealed a dramatic makeover while Khloe remains in quarantine with her daughter True.

The 35-year-old ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star has visibly darkened her hair from a platinum blonde to brown, with some highlights thrown in. Sporting a bronzed, sun-kissed look, it is perhaps Khloe’s face that has commanded all the attention.

A visibly shrunken and sculpted face has appeared, with lighter contacts adding to the overall drama of her face. However, even as momager Kris Jenner came out in support with message: “My Gorgeous Girl!!!!! Wow!”, along with some verbal support from BFF Malika Haqq, fans weren’t too easily impressed.

Instead of singing the praises of her new look, one fan simply wrote: “I hope that little girl will have parents who will raise her to look up to more interesting things than a public image of a person she doesn’t know. You should worry about more important things.”

Another user chimed in to add: “I don’t know who that is but it’s for sure not Khloe.”

One user asked: “Is this a face app? Who is she?”

“It’s not natural beauty. Her self-esteem is in the toilet,” added another.

Many social media commenters speculated whether the reality star’s “whole new face” was a sign of her going under the knife. “Khloe Kardashian is on her fourth face,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to the amount of plastic surgery the star allegedly has done.

