Washington fans of Squid Game are in for a treat, as Netflix has just released a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of the global hit series at the Lucca Comics & Games event.

According to Variety, the teaser debuted with excitement, featuring appearances by the show's stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun, along with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

In the teaser, Seong Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, played by Lee Jung-jae, returns. After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, he is back with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of the games' true nature, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while trying to save their lives.

The excitement for Season 2 doesn't stop there. Wi Ha-jun returns as police officer Hwang Jun-ho, and fans will see the mysterious Front Man, played by Lee Byung-hun, continue overseeing the gruesome games.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, creator of Squid Game, will continue to direct and executive produce the series, alongside executive producer Kim Ji-yeon. The series is produced by Firstman Studio.

Squid Game made history when it premiered on Netflix in 2021, becoming the platform's most-watched series of all time with over 2.2 billion hours viewed—equaling nearly 265 million views, according to Netflix's all-time top TV chart.

The show has also been confirmed to return for a third and final season.

The first season of Squid Game received critical acclaim, earning 17 Emmy nominations and winning six awards.