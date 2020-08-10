Singer Kelly Osbourne has been working hard on herself during isolation and is proud of her almost 40kg weight loss.
The ‘Papa Don’t Preach’ looked visibly slimmer in a new glamorous picture posted on social media, and her followers couldn’t help compliment the transformation.
“Oh my gosh, you lost a lot of weight,” Olivia TuTram Mai wrote.
“That’s right mamma Mai I lost 85lbs [38kg] since I last saw you. Can you believe it? Kaakakaka,” Osbourne replied.
According to People, Osbourne had on Saturday posted an Instagram Story of her holding a size 26 clothing tag with the caption: “Yes … I’m bragging because I worked hard and it feels good!!!”
On December 31, 2019, the 35-year-old daughter of Sharon and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram to say she was ready to change her life.
“2019 has been one hell of a year. In many ways it has been amazing especially in terms of self-growth. In many ways it has been gut-wrenchingly difficult. However through all the good and bad it has been incredibly educational for me,” the star wrote.
Osbourne also touched upon her past struggles with addiction.
“With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today. 2020 is going to be the year of me!!!” she said.