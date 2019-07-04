Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at their wedding Image Credit: https://twitter.com/joejonas

The initial first couple of pictures from last weekend’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (or ‘Jophie’) wedding have finally been revealed, and predictably, they take your breath away.

Both Jonas and Turner posted a black and white picture from the ceremony, with the bride’s exquisite Louis Vuitton wedding gown sparkling with beadwork and lace.

Jonas also appears dapper in a tuxedo, as the duo are seen walking down the aisle as Mr and Mrs Jonas.

Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquiere also posted a picture of the bride’s French wedding on his Instagram account, with the image showing Turner looking into a mirror, with the detailing on her lace gown and the veil visible.

“Absolute beauty @sophiet,” he captioned the Instagram.

Jophie were married in the French countryside, with close friends and family of the happy couple attending the main event, including the Jonas brothers, Nick and Kevin, along with Priyanka Chopra Jonas (stunning in a pink Sabyasachi sari), along with Turner’s ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star and bestie, Maise Williams.