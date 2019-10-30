Image Credit:

Cheer up ‘Friends’ fans! There is definitely something coming.

Stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Jennifer Aniston made it clear that there is no ‘Friends’ anytime soon but gave fans a ray of hope about the possibility of a reboot and hinted that something was in the pipeline.

Aniston is part of the immensely popular sitcom.

When DeGeneres raised the topic of the show’s potential return, the actor answered, “Like a reboot of the show? No,” Entertainment Weekly quoted her as saying.

However, she went on to share that a new project is in works saying, “We would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is. So we’re just trying. We’re working on something.”

She later joked that it’s a “huge, huge, huge movie”.

The 50-year old even mentioned the ‘Friends’ selfie shared when she made her Instagram debut and added that the main reason they reunited was they “miss each other and we all happened to be in the same part of the world.”

Aniston not just made an account on the picture and video sharing platform, but broke the Guinness World Record, becoming the fastest to reach 1 million followers in just five hours and 16 minutes!