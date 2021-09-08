Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Image Credit: IMDB

In one of the more innovative ways to hype up a movie, Warner Bros on September 7 launched a website featuring thousands of variations of teaser trailers to promote ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the fourth film in the critically-acclaimed franchise.

If you visit the website WhatIsTheMatrix.com right now, you’ll be asked to make a choice: the red pill or the blue pill. Depending on the pill you choose and time of day you visit the site, you’ll be treated to a teaser that changes slightly almost every time you watch it. According to Entertainment Weekly, there are 180,000 variations of the video.

“This is the moment for you to show us what is real. Right now you believe it’s…” says Abdul-Mateen in the teaser when you take the red pill, also mentioning the time at which you’re watching the video. “…but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life? But if you want it, you gotta fight for it.”

But if you take the red pill, you hear a different voice-over, say, “Do you remember how you got here? You’ve lost your capacity to discern reality from fiction. What’s real is here and now. Anything else is just your mind playing tricks on you. It becomes a problem when fantasies endanger us. We don’t want anyone to get hurt, do we?”

While the full trailer will hit the internet on Thursday, the teasers contain snippets of footage from the new movie, including our first looks at Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) as well as Jessica Henwick and Jonathan Groff’s characters.