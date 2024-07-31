Known for his acclaimed portraits of football legend Lionel Messi, comedian Kevin Hart, and media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Shrestha's latest photoshoot in Abu Dhabi with Reynolds coincides with the release of 'Deadpool &. Wolverine'.

The series, captured by Shrestha when he shot for an advertisment for Yas Island, features striking black-and-white portraits of the Hollywood star. Reynolds even shared one of Shrestha's portraits on his Instagram story, showcasing the work to his millions of followers. The Hollywood actor re-posted the portrait when Bollywood A-lister Ranveer Singh spotted the portait and shared it on his Instagram.

Shrestha is well-known in India for his work with celebrities such as Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Alia Bhatt. His straightforward yet creative style has now earned him acclaim on an international scale.

“Shooting with Ryan not only met but surpassed every expectation I had. His friendly and outgoing personality created a fun and relaxed atmosphere on set, making the entire crew laugh throughout the day. As a long-time fan, I was initially quite nervous, but our shared love for his past projects quickly broke the ice and formed a genuine connection. It was a great experience overall, and I'm grateful I got to work with this Hollywood superstar," said Shrestha in a statement.

In an Instagram post, he also shared about how he has been a fan of Reynolds' since he saw his romantic comedies.

He described Reynolds as an "absolute legend and stalwart of an actor and entrepreneur".

Shrestha’s success in capturing Reynolds' attention marks a significant milestone for his career and highlights his ability to authentically portray his subjects.