Ewan McGregor. Image Credit: AP

There’s a new surprise baby in town! Actors Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor have welcomed their first child together, and the news of the special arrival came from McGregor’s older children.

“Welcome to the world little brother... congratulations to my Dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift,” wrote Clara McGregor, 25, on Instagram on June 28. She’s the oldest of four girls he shares with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, two of them adopted.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Image Credit: AP

McGregor’s second daughter Esther, 19, also posted about her little brother and shared his name with the world.

“Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie,” she wrote.

Winstead, 36, and McGregor, 50, met on the set of the ‘Fargo’ series in 2017 and have been dating since then. However, they’ve been pretty private about the relationship and no mention of the pregnancy was made prior to this.

McGregor filed for divorce from Mavrakis in 2018 after 22 years of marriage citing irreconcilable differences, but their divorce was finalised only in 2020. Around the time, their break-up was highly publicised as it came following reports of the Scottish actor being spotted kissing Winstead at a London restaurant.

Winstead was previously married to filmmaker Riley Stearns, who she split from in 2017.