Hollywood is seeing a pandemic baby boom with stars such as models Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski welcoming little ones. Here’s a look at all the stars who have welcomed bundles of joy recently.
‘Malcolm in the Middle’ actor Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige Price gave birth to their first child on March 24. “I love my baby so much. And I love my wife more than ever!” Muniz wrote in an Instagram story. The actor and Price first announced that they were expecting a baby in September with a moving video posted on their social media. “When we found out that we were expecting, I think we were both in a state of disbelief. We knew that we wanted this, but we were told our chances weren’t that great. The struggle of going to every doctor’s appointment made me feel less and less like a woman,” Price said in the video.
Actress-singer Ashley Tisdale and musician Christopher French were blessed with their first child, a baby girl. Tisdale and her husband welcomed Jupiter Iris French on Tuesday and shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday. The ‘High School Musical’ alum posted a black-and-white photo holding her newborn’s hand and wrote in the caption: “Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21.”
Karlie Kloss, 28, had her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. “Welcome to the world,” Kushner, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of the baby on March 15. Kloss, who is a host of ‘Project Runway’, started dated businessman Kushner in 2012 and they got married in 2018.
Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is also a new mom. The 29-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on March 8. “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us earth side. Sly arrived 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful, and love-filled morning of my life,” she wrote on Instagram along with a picture of her and her little one.
Singer Meghan Trainor shared the news about her son on Valentine’s Day. “This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him on Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE,” Trainor wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!”
‘Game of Thrones’ actors Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcomed a baby boy in February. The pair, who are known for playing on-screen lovers Ygritte and Jon Snow on the hit fantasy show, have kept their baby joy to themselves to the most part — however they were spotted out and about in London with their son. According to reports, Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth saying the parents are “very very happy!”
Singer and actress Mandy Moore welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February. “Gus is here... Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet picture of her son. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”
Singer Katharine McPhee welcomed her first child with her husband, famed music producer David Foster. The former ‘American Idol’ contestant recently revealed that their son was named Rennie. The child is Foster’s sixth; he has five daughters from previous relationships.
