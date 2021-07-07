Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson at the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ premiere. Image Credit: AP

Scarlett Johansson is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Colin Jost.

A source told Page Six that “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled.”

Johansson, who takes the lead in ‘Black Widow’, has been conspicuously absent from promotions for the Marvel movie and reports suggest it’s because of her pregnancy.

“She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” the source said.

Johansson has a daughter, six-year-old Rose Dorothy Dauriac, with her French journalist ex-husband Romain Dauriac. This will be Jost’s first child.

Jost, 39, and Johansson, 36, first met in 2006 on the set of ‘Saturday Night Live’, which Jost is a writer for. They got engaged in 2019 after dating for two years and were married in October 2020 in a private ceremony for close friends and family.

They famously announced their marriage in a unique way; food charity Meals on Wheels America made a post about it on social media.