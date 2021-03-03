1 of 9
It’s Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday week and she is celebrating in the Maldives with her cousin Priyaank Sharma who got married to Shaza Morani on the island.
Image Credit: Insta/shraddha_is_world
Footage from the destination wedding is flooding the internet with one photo of Shraddha posing with the groomsmen. Her rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha is a part of the celebrations as well.
Image Credit: Insta/shraddha_is_world
The actress seems to have turned ‘best man’ for her cousin as she wore matching outfits with the groomsmen, including brown pants paired with a white off-shoulder top and yellow suspenders.
Image Credit: Insta / shraddha_is_world
For those who don't know, Priyaank Sharma, who is the son of actress Padmini Kolhapure, and Shaza Morani, daughter of film producer Karim Morani, had a court marriage in February this year. Shraddha and her brother, actor Siddhant Kapoor, flew to Maldives last week.
Image Credit: Insta/shazamorani
Shraddha, who was dressed in an aqua lehenga at the mehendi ceremony, choose brown pants and a white off-shoulder shirt for the ceremony. She finished her look with a pair of yellow suspenders and a neat ponytail.
Image Credit: shraddha_is_world
Shraddha Kapoor, despite her style and beauty, had a lukewarm start in Bollywood. The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor started her stint on screen with Teen Patti, which tanked at the box office despite having a big-name cast including Amitabh Bachchan and Ben Kingsley. Her second film 'Luv Ka The End' by Yash Raj films also had a bad box office performance.
Image Credit: shraddha_is_world
Kapoor then starred opposite heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur in the hit romantic drama ‘Aashiqui 2’, directed by Mohit Suri.
Image Credit: shraddha_is_world
The movie propelled Kapoor to a new level of stardom. Following this, she has acted alongside Bollywood’s top actors in popular movies such as ‘Baaghi’ with Tiger Shroff, ‘Stree’ with Rajkummar Rao and ‘Saaho’ with Telugu superstar Prabhas.
Image Credit:
Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in a Luv Ranjan film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
Image Credit: Insta/shraddhakapoor