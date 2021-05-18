Robert De Niro appears at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actor Robert De Niro has opened up suffering a knee injury while on location for upcoming Martin Scorsese film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ and how it could change his plans for the Tribeca Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning actress, 77, was reportedly at his on-location home in Oklahoma when the incident occurred last week. He left to New York City soon after to see a doctor for was said to be a minor leg injury.

“My leg is fine. I ripped a ligament I guess in my quad, so I have to have it reattached to my knee. But’s it’s OK,” De Niro said on Saturday during an interview promoting this year’s Tribeca events. “It’s all manageable. That’s all. All good.”

While reports have said his injury will not delay production on the Scorsese thriller, it’s yet to be seen if De Niro will be part of the celebrations for the film festival that he co-founded with producer Jane Rosenthal.

“Yeah, I don’t know because I have [surgery on] my leg, I got the whole thing. I’m not sure we’ll have to figure that out,” De Niro said about the event, which kicks off on June 9. “We’ll figure that out once we get closer.”

In an interview with IndieWire, the ‘Taxi Driver’ gave more details about the ‘excruciating’ injury and how he sustained it.

“I tore my quad somehow. It’s just a simple stepping over something and I just went down,” he said. “The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things.”

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, is based on a book by David Grann about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma.

De Niro stars as William Hale, a powerful Oklahoma rancher. ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ marks the 10th feature film collaboration between De Niro and Scorsese.