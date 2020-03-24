Robert De Niro is the latest famous New Yorker to plead with fans to stay home, particularly to protect older people from contracting the coronavirus, as they are more vulnerable to it.
The 76-year-old American actor resurrected a famous line from his 2004 comedy film ‘Meet the Fockers’ as part of a new video PSA.
“We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please,” said De Niro, giving the camera a pointed look. “I’m watching you!”