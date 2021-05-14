Actor Robert De Niro has been injured while in Oklahoma to shoot for Martin Scorsese’s movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’.
De Niro, 77, reportedly left for New York City on Thursday and will see a doctor for what is said to be a minor leg injury that did not occur on set. The star was already meant to fly back home and sources say this will not set back production on the Apple Original film. No other details about the injury have been made public.
The thriller, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone, is based on a book by David Grann about a series of murders in 1920s Oklahoma.
The cast and crew started production in Oklahoma in April, Scorsese announced in an earlier interview with IndieWire.
“We are thrilled to finally start production on ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ in Oklahoma,” Scorsese said in a statement. “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people.”