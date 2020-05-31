The actor took to Twitter to state that cops reportedly charged at him with batons

As the US reels from another day of violent protests in wake of George Floyd’s death, Hollywood actor John Cusack took to social media to report that he was attacked by the Chicago police by batons.

The actor posted details of the incident on Twitter, stating: “Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike.”

The corresponding audio depicts someone screaming: “Get out of here,” with another voice, reportedly Cusack’s replying: “Alright, alright I’m going.”

The actor posted a video a short while later, adding: “These were some of the peace officers — who gently tuned up my bike with their batons.”

Before signing off for the night, Cusack also posted a video depicting protestors surrounding a police car, with several climbing on top of it, addressing a tweet to actor Robert DeNiro. “Chicago is just as bad @RobertDeNiroUS It’s not a scene from the movie ‘Joker’... it’s New York just a few minutes ago. #GeorgeFloydProtests ”

The ‘High Fidelity’ actor has been documenting the nationwide US protests that have arisen in the wake of the death of Floyd. The 46-year-old African-American was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, while Floyd pleaded for his life.

Peaceful and non-peaceful protests, riots and looting have occurred across the US in recent days, with the National Guard called into Atlanta, Georgia, Washington DC and other cities.

Cusack isn’t the only actor who has been on the frontlines of the protests. ‘Insecure’s Kendrick Sampson said he was hit by rubber bullets and a police officer’s baton while protesting in California.

“They’re gonna arrest all of us,” Sampson said in one video clip, adding: “Just to let y’all know, they’re telling us to disburse, but they boxed us in.”