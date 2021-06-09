Armie Hammer. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actor Armie Hammer has reportedly checked into a rehab facility months after a woman accused him of raping her.

Vanity Fair quoted a number of sources as saying that the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor checked into an inpatient facility in Florida that deals with “inpatient facility for drug, alcohol, and sex issues” on May 31.

The report added that the actor was seen being sent off at the airport with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children.

Hammer, 34, first became embroiled in controversy in January when women online started accusing him of abuse and manipulative behaviour. Details about his unusual private life were also made public, and involved unverified messages discussing fantasies that included cannibalism. A few of his ex-girlfriends also said they had experienced strange behaviour with the actor.

Los Angeles Police are also investigating Hammer after a woman, later identified as Effie, reported she was sexually assaulted by the actor.

In March, Effie appeared on a video press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred to claim that Hammer assaulted her for over four hours on April 24, 2017. During the attack, she said, he “repeatedly slammed” her head against the wall and beat her feet with a crop.

“I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me,” Effie, who is 24 and lives in Europe, said through tears. “He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn’t believe someone I loved did that to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings.”