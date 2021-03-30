Armie Hammer. Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Actor Armie Hammer has been dropped from the movie ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ weeks after news broke that the Los Angeles Police was investigating him for allegedly raping a woman in 2017.

In the Cold War drama ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’, which is based on a true story, Hammer was to star alongside Mads Mikkelsen.

According to Variety, ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’ was the last remaining film on Hammer’s slate after other studios cut ties with him due to the allegations.

The ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor’s career has taken a sharp nose-dive after details began trickling in in January regarding his unusual private life. He was a trending topic on Twitter after unverified messages revealed the actor allegedly discussing fantasies that included cannibalism. A few of his ex-girlfriends also said they had experienced strange behaviour with the actor.

“He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it,” Courtney Vucekovich had told Page Six.

The unverified messages first popped up on an anonymous Instagram account called House of Effie.

Earlier in March, a woman identified as Effie appeared on a video press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred to claim that Hammer, 34, assaulted her for over four hours on April 24, 2017. During the attack, she said, he “repeatedly slammed” her head against the wall and beat her feet with a crop.

“I tried to get away, but he wouldn’t let me. I thought that he was going to kill me,” Effie, who is 24 and lives in Europe, said through tears. “He then left with no concern for my well-being. I was completely in shock and couldn’t believe someone I loved did that to me. I tried so hard to justify his actions, even to the point of responding to him in a way that did not reflect my true feelings.”

Through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, Hammer strongly refuted Effie’s claims, noting that all of his sexual encounters have been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory.”

Before Effie’s allegations and the subsequent LAPD investigation, Hammer was dropped from romantic comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ and series ‘The Offer’.