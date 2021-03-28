The jury is still out on whether fans completely trust actor Wyatt Russell’s new Captain America character in Marvel’s latest Disney+ series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. But a surprise new revelation brings the new Cap a degree closer to Chris Evans’ character.
During an interview on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on Friday, Russell revealed that he had auditioned for the original Captain America’s role more than a decade ago.
The 34-year-old actor, who’s the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, said it was his first-ever audition. Before that, he had an uncredited role in his father’s 1996 movie ‘Escape from L.A’. He also played a younger version of his real-life dad’s character in the 1998 movie ‘Soldier’.
“I think it’s a fun story. And I think honestly that the first audition was really more just something to read to see if I was any good at acting or not,” Russell said. “I don’t think I was ever actually in competition for the role. It was crazy.”
Evans made his debut as the comic-book character in 2011’s ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ and reprised the role for two stand-alone sequels.
Evans also starred as Captain America in several other Marvel films, including ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Evans’ character passed on the shield to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) in ‘Endgame’ and appeared to have concluded his run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But in January 2021, Deadline reported that he will return as Cap in some capacity. Evans and Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige both denied the report.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ can be streamed on OSN in the UAE, with new episodes dropping veery Friday.