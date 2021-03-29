1 of 8
If you’ve been missing out on art and culture in your life, then Art Week is sure to remedy that. Part of Art Dubai, which runs until April 3, Art Week will feature gallery openings, dining offers, workshops and other activities at DIFC and other spots in the city. Here are 7 things to check out at DIFC, where most of the action is based.
Image Credit:
2 of 8
1. Explore Art Dubai: Art Dubai will feature 50 contemporary and modern galleries from 31 countries. Isabelle van den Eynde, founder of Gallery Isabelle van den Eynde (Dubai), Kristin Hjellegjerde, founder of Kristin Hjellegjerde Gallery (London), Nathalie Obadia, founder of Galerie Nathalie Obadia (Paris, Brussels) are some of the exhibitors that will be present. Viewing slots must be pre-booked on the Art Dubai app. Until April 3 at Gate Building and throughout DIFC.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
2. DIFC Art Nights: Back for its 11th year, this event will see local and international artists exhibit their work at the Gate Village area on a complimentary basis. In keeping with the theme of hope and positivity, and Dubai’s recently held Mission to Mars, Art Nights has included installations such as a set of LED astronauts hung-off the facades of the Gate Village buildings. April 1 and 2 at Gate Village, DIFC.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
3. View sculptures by Manolo Valdes: There are five large-scale sculptures by celebrated New York-based Spanish artist Manolo Valdes to check out. The sculptures Clio Dorada and La Mariposa balance each other out and are placed in ponds on the side of DIFC’s Gate Building; the intricacy of Clio Dorada is the opposite of the apparent simplicity of La Mariposa. Mariposas and Butterflies share the same theme and were positioned in the grass area opposite the Gate building. The choice was made to match the volumes and the architecture surrounding their environment. Meanwhile, La Diadema was installed on a platform, offering the viewers two very different angles and interpretations. The same artwork will look totally different when seen from the street than when seen from inside DIFC.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
4. Stroll through Sotheby’s: Famed auction house Sotheby’s, which was founded in 1744, plays host to a vibrant calendar of exhibitions. The gallery space in Dubai offers public displays of highlights from their auctions across the globe, educational events, workshops and lectures. Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC.
Image Credit:
6 of 8
5. Delve into Tabari Artspace: Tabari Artspace has been a pioneer in the contemporary art scene in Dubai since it was founded in 2003 by collector and art consultant, Maliha Tabari. The gallery champions a range of established artists and is dedicated to the global promotion of modern and contemporary Middle Eastern art. Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC.
Image Credit: facebook.com/Tabariartspace
7 of 8
6. Retail therapy: There are discounts and promotions to be enjoyed during Art Week. Get between 15 to 50 per cent on fashion, beauty, art, decor and lifestyle brands including INAAYAT by Divya Taimni, Fiori Jewels, Offwork, DB Artworks, Himalaya, The Gentleman’s Community, Raw Music Store, Anyahh Art and House of Cenmar.
Image Credit:
8 of 8
7. Food for the soul: No one could ever go hungry at DIFC, with its plethora of options and cuisines to pick from. Three favourite are: acclaimed Greek-Mediterranean restaurant, Gaia; Indochine, a New York favourite that features modern French-Vietnamese fusion; and Cipriani Dubai, an elegant eatery that serves up a range of Italian inspired dishes.
Image Credit: