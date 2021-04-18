Vivek Oberoi Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is not dead and he’s tweeting the fact before the rumour snowballs any further.

The stories, and several false news reports, starting circulating following the death of veteran Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh who died over the weekend following a cardiac arrest. His death has been mourned by industry stalwarts and politicians, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Oberoi, who is a star in his own right in Bollywood, became the focus of the story in a case of mistaken identity with news circulating that he had been hospitalised in Chennai and had undergone emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty.

“There has been a false news report about me being hospitalised in Chennai, I would like to clarify that I am safe & healthy with my family in Mumbai, but deeply saddened to hear abt the demise of @Actor_Vivek from the Tamil industry. I extend my deepest condolences to his family,” he tweeted.

Veteran comedian and actor Vivekh died aged 59 after a massive cardiac arrest on Saturday. He was taken to a private hospital in Chennai on Friday after he reportedly fainted. He later underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the late actor on social media, posting: “The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Vivekh Image Credit: Creative Commons/WikiCommons

Vivekh’s rise to fame and most familiar roles have been as the lead star’s funny best friend. Legendary filmmaker K Balachander had launched Vivekh in the late 1980s. He later went on to become one of the most sought-after comedy actors of Tamil cinema and still retains his stronghold in the industry.

Vivekh had made headlines on Thursday for his efforts to remove the fear of the COVID-19 vaccine among the public. Instead of opting for a private hospital, he had chosen to get vaccinated from a government hospital to spread awareness.