Armie Hammer’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, has finally broken her silence in light of the recent sex scandal surrounding her husband.

Chambers, a TV personality herself, published a heartfelt post on Instagram coming out in support of victims of the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor, while admitting that she has been struggling to deal with the reality of the news.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heart-broken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know,” Chambers posted.

While she stated she would not be commenting further on this matter, she did come out to say she will “support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

“My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time,” she added.

As the founder of the Texas-based Bird Bakery retail chain, Chambers has also made several television appearances on The Cooking Channel, Today and The Food Network.

It’s been weeks since the scandal engulfing Hammer first erupted when an anonymous Instagram account leaked disturbing private messages, which they alleged were sent by the actor. Others have come forth since, sharing stories of abuse, photos of bruising and cannibalism fantasies that Hammer subjected them with. The actor’s former girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, have also come out and spoken of similar disturbing behaviour by the actor.

“In light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a mid-January statement after dropping out of the movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’.

Hammer has also dropped out of ‘The Offer’, an upcoming series about the making of ‘The Godfather’.