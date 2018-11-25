It is likely that security will be significantly stepped up before the couple move in. Previously, the public could walk within yards of the property, which was surrounded by a small fence with a sign reading “Private”. Frogmore House, built from 1680 to 1684 by Hugh May, architect to Charles II, is set in 14 hectares of Berkshire countryside and is home to the Royal Burial Ground — where Harry’s great-great-uncle, the abdicated King Edward VIII, is buried with his wife Wallis Simpson, later Duchess of Windsor — and the tomb of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.